 Madhya Pradesh To Recruit 3K Doctors Amid Shortage In Health Sector, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh To Recruit 3K Doctors Amid Shortage In Health Sector, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

Madhya Pradesh To Recruit 3K Doctors Amid Shortage In Health Sector, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

Shukla addressed the recent tragic deaths of elephants in Bandhavgarh, describing the incident as unfortunate.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Rajendra Shukla announced that the state will soon recruit 3,000 new doctors, as directed by CM Mohan Yadav to address the ongoing shortage in healthcare services.

Read Also
MP: Seven Elephants Found Dead In Bandhavgarh, Four Of The Same Herd Cured
article-image

Shukla, who also heads the health department of the state, acknowledged that the shortage has been causing difficulties for patients, as the existing health staff has been unable to provide the best possible care due to the lack of personnel.

The recruitment drive was recently approved by Dr. Mohan Yadav's cabinet, and Shukla assured that with the addition of these new doctors, improvements in healthcare services will become evident across the state.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Visit UK, Germany from November 24 To November 30; Ahead Of Global...
article-image

Shukla Reaches Bandhavgarh

FPJ Shorts
India's Gold Imports Surge 21.78% To $27 Billion Amid Festive Demand, Widening Trade Deficit To $137 Billion In H1 FY24
India's Gold Imports Surge 21.78% To $27 Billion Amid Festive Demand, Widening Trade Deficit To $137 Billion In H1 FY24
Unseen Pictures Of Shivangi Joshi’s Dreamy Red Saree
Unseen Pictures Of Shivangi Joshi’s Dreamy Red Saree
'Our Love Story No Less Than Ramayana': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Sends Diwali Greetings To Jacqueline Fernandez, Hints At End Of His 'Vanvaas'
'Our Love Story No Less Than Ramayana': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Sends Diwali Greetings To Jacqueline Fernandez, Hints At End Of His 'Vanvaas'
Registration Deadline For Odisha Police Constable Postponed Till November 15
Registration Deadline For Odisha Police Constable Postponed Till November 15

Shukla addressed the recent tragic deaths of elephants in Bandhavgarh, describing the incident as unfortunate. He admitted that he had only learned of the incident through the media and was not fully informed about the details.

He assured that the Forest Department team is actively investigating the cause of the elephants’ deaths. And he then mentioned plans to discuss the matter further with the Director of Bandhavgarh to understand the situation better.

In addition, Shukla visited Keshav Kuti, where he met with RSS leaders to discuss the upcoming seven-day visit of Dr. Mohan Bhagwat to Mahakaushal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh To Recruit 3K Doctors Amid Shortage In Health Sector, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

Madhya Pradesh To Recruit 3K Doctors Amid Shortage In Health Sector, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

CM Mohan Yadav Extends Greetings For 69th Foundation Day Of Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

CM Mohan Yadav Extends Greetings For 69th Foundation Day Of Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

35-Year-Old Jobless Engineer Dies Of Heart Attack During Morning Walk In Bhopal

35-Year-Old Jobless Engineer Dies Of Heart Attack During Morning Walk In Bhopal

MP Oct 30 Weather Update: Clear Skies Expected For Diwali Across State; Colder Night Ahead

MP Oct 30 Weather Update: Clear Skies Expected For Diwali Across State; Colder Night Ahead

Air India Delhi-Indore-Mumbai Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; FIR Registered

Air India Delhi-Indore-Mumbai Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; FIR Registered