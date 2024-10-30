Madhya Pradesh To Recruit 3K Doctors Amid Shortage In Health Sector, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Rajendra Shukla announced that the state will soon recruit 3,000 new doctors, as directed by CM Mohan Yadav to address the ongoing shortage in healthcare services.

Shukla, who also heads the health department of the state, acknowledged that the shortage has been causing difficulties for patients, as the existing health staff has been unable to provide the best possible care due to the lack of personnel.

The recruitment drive was recently approved by Dr. Mohan Yadav's cabinet, and Shukla assured that with the addition of these new doctors, improvements in healthcare services will become evident across the state.

Shukla Reaches Bandhavgarh

Shukla addressed the recent tragic deaths of elephants in Bandhavgarh, describing the incident as unfortunate. He admitted that he had only learned of the incident through the media and was not fully informed about the details.

He assured that the Forest Department team is actively investigating the cause of the elephants’ deaths. And he then mentioned plans to discuss the matter further with the Director of Bandhavgarh to understand the situation better.

In addition, Shukla visited Keshav Kuti, where he met with RSS leaders to discuss the upcoming seven-day visit of Dr. Mohan Bhagwat to Mahakaushal.