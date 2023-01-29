Madhya Pradesh: Vichar Samiti hoists flag at 1,100 places in Sagar

FP Photo |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A voluntary organisation, Vichar Samiti, hoisted the national flag at 1,100 places on the occasion of the 74 th Republic Day on Thursday.

Founder president of the organisation, Kapil Malaiya, the purpose of hoisting the national flag was to raise people’s sentiments towards the nation. The Republic Day indicates the strength of Indian democracy, he said.

The organisation has been worshipping the national in every house for the past four years. Malaiya took part at an event held on the premises of the primary school in Mothi village on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Sarpanch Kalu Patel, principal of the school Sambhu Vishwakarma and Nirmala Rajput also participated in the function. The students who won various competitions held as part of the event were honoured.

According to executive president of the organisation Sunita Arihant, a national flag, ropes and other equipment have been sent to each house whose members were also informed about the importance of the national flag and how to hoist it.

Secretary of the organisation, Akansha Malaiya, visited 11 schools and took part in the Republic Day function.

She informed the children about the Republic Day and its importance.

The students took part in poem composition, writing stories and in painting competitions. The winners were feted.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was also held in all 48 wards in the city, seven wards at the cantonment and in the 18 wards of Nagar Palika.

Minister gives citation to health department

The tableau of the health department was given a special prize. It happened for the first time in the district the tableau of the health department was give special prize on the occasion of Republic Day. When health minister Prabhuram Choudhary who visited the district to perform the Bhoomipujan of a 100-bed ward in the district on Friday was informed about it, he honoured the joint director Dr Neena Gidiyan, chief medical health officer Dr Mamata Temori, civil surgeon Dr Jyoti Chouhan and others.

