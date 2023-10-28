Madhya Pradesh: Vehicle Loaded With Sarees, Caps, Bags Seized In Katangi

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The police claimed to have caught a vehicle, loaded with saris, bags and caps which were printed with BJP’s election symbol. The incident took place in the Kodmi Naka area of Katangi assembly constituencyin the early hours of Thursday.

The vehicle, a Matador, was coming from Bhopal. When the police caught the vehicle, its driver could not provide any documents in support of the consignments. Sub-divisional officer of Katanti said that the district electoral had been informed about the confiscated Matador and the consignment found on it.

It is not known who the consignment was to be handed over to. It was, however, clear that those items were meant to entice the voters.

Collector inspects counting centre

Narmadapuram Collector and district electoral officer Neeraj Kumar Singh accompanied by other officers inspected the vote- counting centre at divisional ITI in Narmadapuram on Friday. He asked the officials to make arrangements at the counting centre according to the Election Commission directives.

There should be better facilities for all political parties contesting election from the four constituencies in the district, the collector said. Singh also inspected the strong room where the EVMs are kept and asked the officials to step up its security.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat SS Rawat, additional collector Devendra Kumar Singh, chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey, national master trainer Pankaj Dubey and others were present during the inspection.