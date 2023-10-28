MP Election 2023: Hoshangabad-137 Constituency May Be Heading For Triangular Contest

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The names of all the three candidates from Hoshangabad-137 constituency are associated with God – Sita Saran, Girja Shankar and Bhagwati.

They are: BJP candidate and former Speaker Sitasaran Sharma, Congress candidate and his elder brother Girija Shankar Sharma and independent candidate Bhagwati Choure. Ergo, the constituency seems to be heading for a triangular contest. Choure along with his supporters filed nominations on Friday.

Before filing papers, he offered prayers at Sethani Ghat seeking the blessings of the Narmada. Sitasaran Sharma has won the election thrice on the BJP ticket. His elder brother Girija Shanker Sharma is fighting the election as Congress candidate.

Choure has surprised many politicians by filing nominations as an independent candidate. But the contest between two brothers is going to be very interest in the district. Choure, associated with the Sharmas for over 30 years, has supported either the Congress or the BJP.

Choure sought a ticket from the BJP, and, for this reason, he filed two nominations – one as a BJP candidate and another as independent. Choure is hopeful of getting the form-B, which means approval for his candidature from the high command, but if it does not happen, he has to contest the election as an independent candidate. Whether he wins or not it will be his last election, he told media persons.