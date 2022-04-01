Madhya Pradesh: Uttarakhand, Jashpur, Agra dribblers win league matches in All India Republic Day Hockey Tournament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three matches were played one after another in the All India Republic Day Hockey Tournament in Katni on Friday, said the association.

The first match was played between Jai Bharat Hockey Club Uttarakhand and Nehru Club Rourkela. In a thrilling match, the players of Uttarakhand team scored 4 goals whereas Rourkela's team could score only one goal. Uttarakhand team won 4-1.

The second match was played between the teams of Jashpur Chhattisgarh and Panchkula Haryana. Players of both the teams performed well in the match.

Jashpur's team scored two goals, while Panchkula's team could score only one goal. The former won the match 2-1. The third match was played between the team of Agra and Surguja.

In the first half, Agra was ahead 1-0, but Sarguja equalled the score with one goal in the second half of the match. At the end of the match, Agra team won by scoring one goal. Agra won the match 2-1.

ALSO READ Equitas Small Finance Bank launches campaign #CelebrateTheRaniInYou with hockey player Rani Rampal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:20 PM IST