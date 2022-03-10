Equitas Small Finance Bank launches campaign #CelebrateTheRaniInYou with hockey player Rani Rampal

Equitas Small Finance Bank has unveiled its latest digital brand campaign, #CelebrateTheRaniInYou on the occasion of International Women’s month.

The digital campaign, with a video film featuring the bank’s brand ambassador Rani Rampal, ace Indian hockey player who has captained the Indian team during Olympics with a message on how women overcome challenges and progress in life achieving their dreams. The video is released on the social media handles of Equitas.

"We have all heard about stories of Rajas but it is rare that we hear the stories about Ranis, who have actually fought her way through in life. The ace hockey player, Rani Rampal herself is an example of how women inspite of the challenges, make their way to achieve their dreams with sheer determination and hard work. The video film is a gesture to celebrate all the women around, who are the Ranis for being what they are today," the company said in a press statement.

Vignesh Murali, Head- Marketing and Corporate Communications, Equitas Small Finance Bank said, “Women always go through various hardships, way more than men, and still achieve their dreams. The campaign aims to recognise the women around us and show them that we believe in them and are proud of them. It also aims to spread the word that we cherish their presence and will support them in all ways if needed. ”

Rani Rampal, ace Indian hockey player said, “This campaign aims by Equitas aims to celebrate the Queen in all women and I am proud to be a part of it. On this International Women's month, I encourage all of you to come forward and appreciate the women around us and showcase the Rani in them."

The entire campaign was conceptualised and executed by the in-house team of Equitas. The campaign also created a buzz around social media with a contest asking people to share one-liners on what defines a Rani, which has garnered a lot of engagement. The bank has also launched a filter on social media to increase the engagement and buzz with the theme #CelebrateTheRaniInYou.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:15 PM IST