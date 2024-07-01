Madhya Pradesh: Urban PHC Kolua Kala Gets 99.7% In NQAS Valuation, Highest In The Country

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Primary Health Centre (PHC) situated in Kolua Kala has been awarded National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certificate with 99.7 per cent marks, which is highest in the country. The certificate has been issued by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

National Quality Assurance Standard was set up in 2013 for the delivery of quality health services in public health facilities under which mainly eight areas like service provision, patients' rights, inputs, support services, clinical care, infection control, quality management and outcome are included.

The team of the Government of India evaluated the institution on November 8 and November 9, 2023. During this, the services provided in the institution and the community were inspected by NQAS'S Dr Somjita Chakraborty and Dr Ruby Sahni.

Read Also Mumbai: BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh Asks Indians To Elect 50 Staunch Hindu MPs For Hindu Rashtra

Urban Primary Health Centre in Kolua Kala was re-evaluated in March this year. During NQAS evaluation, the team took information about all the records and registers of the institution and the protocol of services given to the patients. Along with this, the nursing officer, ANM, Asha worker were also interviewed for feedback of field experiences and assessment of the capacity of the staff.

The evaluation team also took feedback of services provided in the institution by talking to beneficiaries in anganwadi and took information about the services being provided at the community level.

Bhopal collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh congratulated all the health workers for this achievement. Singh said certificate would inspire other health institutions of district to do better work.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Bhopal Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, 'Urban Primary Health Centre Kolua Kala was evaluated according to checklist of various departments in which information was taken about all the national health programmes including women health, child health, vaccination, family welfare, non-communicable diseases, communicable diseases, dressing room and emergency medicine, pharmacy, laboratory, general clinic, outreach activities.'