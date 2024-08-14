 Madhya Pradesh Updates: Four Held With Two Elephant Tusks In Gwalior; Kuno’s Proposal To Extend Limit Likely To Be Cleared Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Updates: Four Held With Two Elephant Tusks In Gwalior; Kuno’s Proposal To Extend Limit Likely To Be Cleared Soon

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Four Held With Two Elephant Tusks In Gwalior; Kuno’s Proposal To Extend Limit Likely To Be Cleared Soon

The accused are being interrogated to get information about their network, he added.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Four Ivory Smugglers Held In Gwalior; Two Elephant Tusks Seized | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch of Gwalior has arrested four people and seized two elephant tusks from their possession. The cops have also seized four mobile phones, four Aadhaar cards, Rs 1,250 cash and a bag containing clothes.

The accused have been identified as Prayagraj residents Krishnakumar Gupta (56) and Mahendra Kumar Seth (48); Agra resident Himanshu Kukreja (35), and Gwalior resident Hukumchand Gupta (50).

FPJ Shorts
Each Orchestra Has Its Own Personality, Its Own Flexibility: Maestro Zubin Mehta
Each Orchestra Has Its Own Personality, Its Own Flexibility: Maestro Zubin Mehta
NO SILVER MEDAL FOR INDIA: 'Disqualified' Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's Petition vs UWW Dismissed By CAS
NO SILVER MEDAL FOR INDIA: 'Disqualified' Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's Petition vs UWW Dismissed By CAS
President Droupadi Murmu Awards Vayu Sena Medal To IAF Junior Warrant Officer Vikas Raghav For Heroic Flood Rescue In Kangra
President Droupadi Murmu Awards Vayu Sena Medal To IAF Junior Warrant Officer Vikas Raghav For Heroic Flood Rescue In Kangra
Mumbai: MMRDA Fines Contractor Strabag ₹1 Crore For Cracks On Atal Setu Approach Road; RTI Exposes Quality Issues
Mumbai: MMRDA Fines Contractor Strabag ₹1 Crore For Cracks On Atal Setu Approach Road; RTI Exposes Quality Issues

Sources said that the crime branch got the air that some smugglers were arriving to sell the elephant tusk to Gwalior resident Hukumchand Gupta. Acting on the tip off, crime branch officials reached the office of one Chandesh Shrivastava and found four persons present there.

Cops frisked a red bag kept there and found two elephant tusks in it. Arun Shrivastava, who was present there, claimed that the office belongs to his son Chandesh and Hukumchand Gupta seldom visited it. He told police that he had no clue the purpose with which Gupta was visiting his son’s office. 

Read Also
WATCH: Tiranga Yatra Aims To Remind People About Tragic Story Of Partition, Says Madhya Pradesh CM...
article-image

Kuno’s Proposal To Extend Limit Likely To Be Cleared Soon

Kuno’s Proposal To Extend Limit Likely To Be Cleared Soon

Kuno’s Proposal To Extend Limit Likely To Be Cleared Soon | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The proposal of Kuno National Park for expansion of its limits is all set to get the clearance from the state government. The discussion regarding the proposal has reached the final stage. On getting the go ahead from state government, Kuno National Park will have more space for the movement of cheetahs.

A Kuno official said proposal would be cleared soon. The proposal for expansion of its boundaries was sent a few months ago. Kuno authorities want to include area of two ranges situated near it including Sheopur forest range.

The Kuno authorities want more land for the park because of growing population of cheetahs. At present, Kuno has 13 cubs and 13 adult cheetahs. There have been instances when cheetahs crossed the border of Kuno National Park in search of new territory.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Four Held With Two Elephant Tusks In Gwalior; Kuno’s Proposal To Extend...

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Four Held With Two Elephant Tusks In Gwalior; Kuno’s Proposal To Extend...

Independence Day 2024: 365 Freedom Fighters From Balaghat Remain Unsung

Independence Day 2024: 365 Freedom Fighters From Balaghat Remain Unsung

Madhya Pradesh: Barwani SP Puneet Gehlot Honoured With President’s Gallantry Medal For...

Madhya Pradesh: Barwani SP Puneet Gehlot Honoured With President’s Gallantry Medal For...

Bhopal Jewellery Shop Heist: Police Announce ₹30k Reward For Leads About Accused; Crime Branch...

Bhopal Jewellery Shop Heist: Police Announce ₹30k Reward For Leads About Accused; Crime Branch...

Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram’s Home Guard Shyam Singh Rajput Selected For President's Home Guard &...

Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram’s Home Guard Shyam Singh Rajput Selected For President's Home Guard &...