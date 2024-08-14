Madhya Pradesh Updates: Four Held With Two Elephant Tusks In Gwalior; Kuno’s Proposal To Extend Limit Likely To Be Cleared Soon

Madhya Pradesh: Four Ivory Smugglers Held In Gwalior; Two Elephant Tusks Seized | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch of Gwalior has arrested four people and seized two elephant tusks from their possession. The cops have also seized four mobile phones, four Aadhaar cards, Rs 1,250 cash and a bag containing clothes.

The accused have been identified as Prayagraj residents Krishnakumar Gupta (56) and Mahendra Kumar Seth (48); Agra resident Himanshu Kukreja (35), and Gwalior resident Hukumchand Gupta (50).

Sources said that the crime branch got the air that some smugglers were arriving to sell the elephant tusk to Gwalior resident Hukumchand Gupta. Acting on the tip off, crime branch officials reached the office of one Chandesh Shrivastava and found four persons present there.

Cops frisked a red bag kept there and found two elephant tusks in it. Arun Shrivastava, who was present there, claimed that the office belongs to his son Chandesh and Hukumchand Gupta seldom visited it. He told police that he had no clue the purpose with which Gupta was visiting his son’s office.

Kuno’s Proposal To Extend Limit Likely To Be Cleared Soon | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The proposal of Kuno National Park for expansion of its limits is all set to get the clearance from the state government. The discussion regarding the proposal has reached the final stage. On getting the go ahead from state government, Kuno National Park will have more space for the movement of cheetahs.

A Kuno official said proposal would be cleared soon. The proposal for expansion of its boundaries was sent a few months ago. Kuno authorities want to include area of two ranges situated near it including Sheopur forest range.

The Kuno authorities want more land for the park because of growing population of cheetahs. At present, Kuno has 13 cubs and 13 adult cheetahs. There have been instances when cheetahs crossed the border of Kuno National Park in search of new territory.