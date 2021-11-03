Madhya Pradesh: Unknown miscreants open fire on potter in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old potter sustained injuries after unidentified miscreants opened fire on him at Gorakhpur market in Jabalpur on Wednesday, the police said.

The injured man has been identified as Ravi Kumar, resident of Chhatarpur. He had come to sell diyas and handmade mud toys in the market on the occasion of Diwali fest.

Mother of Ravi told police that her son was at the shop and meanwhile some youths along with bikes arrived from the Gulati chowk. one of the youths among them who had a revolver shot his son on the back. Ravi’s son Anil rushed towards him and admitted him to a private hospital, she added.

Gorakhpur police station in charge Archana Nagar said that on getting the information the police rushed to the spot. An FIR was registered against the unknown accused and started a search operation to nab the accused, she added.

