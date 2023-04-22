Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Tomar addresses resentment brewing within BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar convened an important meeting of party leaders in Bhopal on Saturday. He also had a one-to-one meeting with the disgruntled leaders. During discussion, he tried to pacify him.

“It is workers who create a favourable atmosphere for party before the elections and turn this atmosphere into the victory. The roadmap prepared on suggestions of party workers are always beneficial,” Tomar said.

Later, he interacted with media persons. He tried to duck the question related to disgruntled party workers by stating that surveys would be held by the party but it would not revealed to media. He made it clear that meetings had nothing to do with the selection of candidates.

He added that party had given directive to hold meeting with former elected representatives and office-bearers in all the districts of the state. Excluding Balaghat, all other districts were covered under the meeting. Suggestions are being taken keeping in view the Assembly elections. The suggestions would be kept before the party and later election road map would be made.

Coming out of the meeting, former Mandi President Bhagirath Patidar said that party workers needed respect. The meeting convened by Tomar lasted for an hour. It is learnt that some former elected representatives expressed resentment, which the latter tried to settle.