Madhya Pradesh: Uma Bharti’s much-hyped anti-liquor stir plan turns into whimper

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Uma Bharti’s plan to launch a state-wide campaign against the sale of liquor on International Women’s Day has fizzled out. Bharti had announced that she would launch a drive across the state against the sale of liquor.

She had also mentioned the name of a girl, Khusboo, who would accompany her in the campaign.

Bharti, whose plan to launch a campaign against liquor has fallen through, made a few tweets to complete the formality. She tweeted that 91% of the women in the state were Dalits, tribals or belonged to the Other Backward Classes. So, most of these women fell prey to drunkards and were harassed no end, she wrote. She further tweeted that there should be total prohibition in the state and that it should be done with the help of society and government.

Earlier, Bharti had announced that she would launch an agitation against the sale of liquor, but later, she changed her mind and called it a campaign. After that, she also said that she would hold a meeting with some people on International Women’s Day and bring others to her platform. She, however, could not implement her plan.