Madhya Pradesh: Two Vehicle Lifters Held, 1 Bike Seized In Satna | Representational image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Chitrakoot police of Satna on Sunday claimed to have arrested two persons involved in vehicle lifting cases in the town. The police said that they seized one bike from the possession of the arrested accused.

According to Civil Lines police in Chitrakoot , the arrested duo has been identified as Priyanshu Sen and Amit Patel. The duo had allegedly stolen a Bullet bike from a locality in Chitrakoot a week back.

The police had registered a complaint and had begun sifting through CCTV footages, in which the accused duo was spotted. Picking the trail of the accused from the footages, the cops managed to swoop down on them and arrested them on Sunday.

The bike was also seized from their possession. As per police claims, Priyanshu holds a past criminal record and has several cases registered against him under Arms Act.

Madhya Pradesh: 1,416 Cases Settled At Lok Adalat In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on directives issued by National Legal Services Authority, Delhi, a national Lok Adalat was organised on Saturday. The National Lok Adalat saw settlement of 1,416 cases.

National Lok Adalat was organised at Narmadapuram district court, tehsil court in Itarsi, Sohagpur, Pipariya and Seoni-Malwa. President of District Legal Services Authority and other lit lamps and garlanded the portrait of Goddess Saraswati to set the National Lok Adaalat in motion.

A total of 607 court cases were disposed of, followed by redressal of 809 pre-litigation cases. Seven cases of family disputes were resolved. Besides, civil issues, issues pertaining to electricity theft, revenue, cheque bounce were also settled.