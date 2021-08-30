Madhya Pradesh: Two members of family die, one sustain injury in house collapse in Niwari

Niwari (Madhya Pradesh): Two members of a family were killed and one person injured in a house collapse following heavy rains in Prithvipur town in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district on Monday, police said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Santosh Patel said that the three-storey house, located on the side of a nullah on Jeron Road, collapsed when all seven members of the family were inside. A 70-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man died on the spot, while another woman sustained injury. She has been admitted to the hospital, Patel added.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 09:02 PM IST