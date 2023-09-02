Madhya Pradesh: Two Held For Trying To Gang-rape Minor In Satna

Representative image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested for trying to gang-rape a minor girl in Ramnagar police station on Thursday, official sources said on Friday.

According to reports, three minor sisters were returning home from a sweetmeat shop in the evening of Thursday. One of them was walking ahead and two were following her.

Meanwhile, two goons tried to abduct the two girls who were walking behind. One of the two girls, however, freed herself from the clutches of the goons.

The two thugs then took the girl to a room and tried to rape her. Since the sister of one of the accused entered the room, the criminals ran away.

The then girl came to the police station along with her parents to lodge a complaint.

A case was registered against the culprits under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police arrested both the criminals and presented them to the court.

On July 27, two local toughs gang-raped a 10-year-old girl and beat her so much she lost her consciousness.