Madhya Pradesh: Two drown in Betwa river in Chirgaon

Chirgaon (Jhansi): Two youths residing in the Chirgaon town of Jhansi, who had gone to the Betwa river for bathing, died by drowning in it on Friday morning, the police said.

The police added that the duo’s friend had also stepped in the river for bathing, who managed to escape the raging water currents.

According to the police, the youths who lost their lives in the incident have been identified as Sachin and Arun. Witnesses of the incident told the police that three youths, named Sachin, Arun and Mithun, had reached the Betwa river on Friday morning at around 10 am to take a bath. As the river was in spate, the locals present on the spot advised them not to bathe in the river.

The trio chose not to listen to the locals and jumped into the water. During this, Sachin and Arun swum towards the deep waters, where they fell prey to the raging water currents and were drawn towards the danger zone, where they eventually lost their life by drowning. Meanwhile, Mithun, who had not swum towards deep waters managed to escape and called the police.

The police rushed to the spot and have recovered the bodies of Sachin and Arun. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.