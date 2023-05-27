Madhya Pradesh: All is not well in BJP; CM, VD, Narottam hold discussions separately

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state are locked in wrangling before the election.

On the one hand, senior leaders are holding meetings to quell the fire, but on the other hand, a few leaders are issuing statements against each other.

On Friday, Home Minister Narottam Mishra went to the residence of the party’s state unit president VD Sharma to discuss a few issues with him.

According to sources, both the leaders held a closed-door meeting over the change of state president for half an hour. Mishra seems to be siding with Sharma in the present situation, and both of them reached the BJP office after the meeting.

Similarly, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also reached the party office and spoke to national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, state party in-charge Muralidhar Rao, state party president VD Sharma and Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Mishra visited the residence of former president of the state party unit Prabhat Jha late in the evening, and both of them discussed the current situation.

All of them focused only on one point: how to stop the party leaders from issuing controversial statements. The party leadership may take stringent action against those issuing such statements.

Shivprakash dresses down KP Yadav

Member of Parliament from Guna, KP Yadav, got a dressing-down from national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash for making a statement against Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Shivprakash took Yadav with him in his car from the party office. According to sources, Yadav has been told to keep away from making any statement.

Sagar Mayor’s husband Sushil Tiwari gets notice

There seems to be no end in sight in the internal fighting among BJP leaders in Sagar. Husband of Sagar Mayor, Sushil Tiwari, posted a message on social media from his mobile phone about party’s state president VD Sharma on Friday. Sharma issued a notice to Tiwari over the message. In his reply, Tiwari said he did not carry the mobile phone from which the message was posted.

It happened by mistake, Tiwari said, adding that he is a soldier of the BJP.