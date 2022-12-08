Madhya Pradesh: Two die in road accident in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fierce collision between a bike and a car on the Jhansi-Mirzapur road resulted in the death of two men who were present on the bike, the Chhatarpur police said on Thursday.

The man riding pillion died on the spot, while the bike rider died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police added.

The Chhatarpur police have identified the bike-borne men as Malkhan (52) and Munnalaal. The police said that the accident took place on the Gudho trijunction, located 4 kilometres away from Chhatarpur on Thursday morning at 10:30 am. The speeding car coming from Harpalpur rammed into the bike, following which the duo sitting on the bike were dragged to a distance of almost 100 metres. Meanwhile, the driver of the car fled from the spot.

In the collision, Malkhan, who was riding pillion on the bike died on the spot, while Munnalaal, who was riding the bike was rushed to the hospital by the locals. However, Munaalaal died while undergoing treatment.

The police were informed who reached the location and registered a complaint against the driver of the car.

‘In preliminary investigations, it has been revealed that the car belongs to Kallu Rai, a resident of Harpalpur’, the police said.

