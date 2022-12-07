e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Three booked for opening fire on elderly man over dispute in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Three booked for opening fire on elderly man over dispute in Chhatarpur

The police added that the elderly man sustained grievous injuries, after which he was rushed to the Chhatarpur district hospital for treatment

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Dispute over grazing buffaloes in farm fields ended up as a violent affair after three men opened fire on an elderly man in the Mahuta village of Chhatarpur on Wednesday, the police said.

The police added that the elderly man sustained grievous injuries, after which he was rushed to the Chhatarpur district hospital for treatment.

The police identified the injured man as Jamna Prasad Yadav (63), a resident of Mahuta village in Chhatarpur. Yadav was grazing his buffaloes in farm fields, when three men identified as Suresh, Aklu and Onkar Yadav reached the spot and landed in a verbal spat with him. As the argument heated up, the trio opened fire on Yadav, following which he injured his foot.

The trio fled from the spot, while the locals reached and rushed him to the community health centre in Bakswaha village of Chhatarpur. After preliminary treatment, he was referred to the Chhatarpur district hospital.

Meanwhile, the police were informed, who have registered a complaint against the alleged accused trio and have begun investigations to nab them.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Human Rights Commission issues notice to hospital after video of dogs sleeping on...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Yashodhara gives parking lot,civic body plunges into action in Shivpuri

Madhya Pradesh: Yashodhara gives parking lot,civic body plunges into action in Shivpuri

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner tells officials not to delay Atal Expressway work

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner tells officials not to delay Atal Expressway work

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas sand miner causinghuge loss to MP coffers

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas sand miner causinghuge loss to MP coffers

Madhya Pradesh: A teen in Gwalior ends life by shooting self, probe on

Madhya Pradesh: A teen in Gwalior ends life by shooting self, probe on

Madhya Pradesh: Last day to add names in voter’s list today in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Last day to add names in voter’s list today in Narmadapuram