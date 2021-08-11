Madhya Pradesh two day Monsoon session: ADVANTAGE CONGRESS!

BHOPAL: For the two consecutive days at the State Assembly Monsoon Session, the opposition Congress took up the issues pertaining to tribals and other backward class (OBC), which together constitute around 75% of the state population.

The Congress strategically kept the issues of the STs and the OBCs in the House and also outside looking at the impending by-polls elections to the vacant three Assemblies and one Lok Sabha seats and the urban local body elections.

In the state the Assembly seats of Raigoan, Prathivipur and Jobat have fallen vacant following the demise of the elected legislators. The three MLAs died of Covid-19. The sitting MP of Khandwa Lok Sabha seat Nandkumar Singh had also fallen prey to the infection. The by elections to these four seats are slated for coming months.

Besides, the civic body elections are also on the card. Out of 407 local bodies, elections to 347 are pending. These 347 urban bodies include all 16 municipal corporations.

Political pundits claim that Congress has hit its two targets – the Tribals and the OBCs, and are able to send a message loud and clear that ‘it is their real well wisher’.

The Congress also tried to portray the BJP government as a ‘bad-man’ during their demonstration in the House. On Monday, MLAs walked out of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly after their demand to declare 'World Tribal Day' a government holiday was not accepted by the Speaker. Terming the government ‘anti tribals’ , the MLAs said the previous Congress government in the state under Kamal Nath had declared August 9, which is celebrated as World Tribal Day, a government holiday but the BJP government that took over in March last year scrapped the move.

The party members also took out a rally from the PCC office in support of Tribal Day.

