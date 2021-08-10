Madhya Pradesh government paid Rs 212 cr to private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment

BHOPAL: State government has said that it had paid Rs 212.66 crore to private hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients so far, as per a reply from the Health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary to an unstarred question from Congress MLA Harsh Gehlot in the state assembly on Tuesday.

State Assembly remained flooded with questions related to Covid pandemic on the second day as well. Congress MLA Gahlot had asked how much of money was given to private hospitals for treatment of covid patients from March 2020 to June 2021 besides asking number of patients treated.

In its reply, health minister Prabhuram Chowdhary said that overall Rs 212.66 crore were paid to the private hospitals against the bills proposed by them of Rs 248.89 crores.

Chirayu Hospital of Bhopal remained highest beneficiary and got Rs 78.98 crore from the government. Aurbindo Hospital of Indore got Rs 55 crores. Index Hospital got Rs 22.58 crore, LN Medical College Rs 15.02 crore, Amaltas Hospital Rs 8.31 crore, RD Gardi Hospital Rs 4.59 crore, Peoples Hospital Rs 1.66 crore and Shri Sidhi Vinayak received Rs 61.78 lakh from the government.

According to the reply, overall 39,798 patients were treated in various private hospitals across the state. As many as 19520 patients were treated in private hospitals in Bhopal while 240 died. Similarly, in Indore 16,225 patients were admitted in private hospitals and 295 died. In Ujjain 1099 patients were admitted in private hospitals and 48 died while in Dewas 2954 were treated and 42 patients passed away.

