Madhya Pradesh: Two-day Anugoonj begins today in Bhopal

700 students of MP’s 4 divisions to perform drama, mime, ballet, tap dance, Jugalbandi ,‘Fest to be held in all districts of state from next year’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 03:44 AM IST
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day cultural fest, Anugoonj, will begin at Subhash Higher Secondary School for Excellence in the city on Sunday. This is the fourth year of the event, organised by the School Education Department, for the students of government schools in Madhya Pradesh under Art-enriched Education under global education system that lays stress on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics)’. School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will inaugurate the event. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the chief guest at the concluding event on December 5.

Additional director of the department Rajeev Singh Tomar told media persons at Palash Residency Hotel recently that over 700 students of government schools of four divisions - Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior - will take part.

