Madhya Pradesh: Tug of war over reopening of schools in state

BHOPAL: Opening of schools from September 1 across the state from class 6 and above has started a debate as to who is responsible for the safety of children. Furthermore, a large section of parents feel that it is a ploy of private schools to charge full fees, said Palak Mahasangh.

“Palak Mahasangh has taken the decision that we will not send the children to schools considering that strict implementation of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) by the schools are highly unlikely. We cannot send children to schools till they are vaccinated and pressure of paying full fees by private schools is taken off,” said president of the Palak Mahasangh, Kamal Vishwakarma.

Secretary of Mahasangh, Prabodh Pandya said that the decision of opening of schools was taken under pressure from the private school operators. “They want to charge full fees from the parents. Worst thing is that every where parents have been held responsible for the security of their children. If this is so, then why should we leave them at the mercy of others,” said Pandya.

On the other hand, private school operators are all prepared to open the schools from September 1. “Students will be called alternative days to ensure 50% attendance in schools. Only one student will be allowed to sit on one bench,” said Babu Thomas, secretary of Association of Unaided Private Schools.

Schools have been sanitized and sanitisers have been placed at all important places. Assemblies will not be allowed. Online classes will continue simultaneously, he added.

Thin attendance till date: The schools are open for students of class 9-12 for the past few weeks but the attendance is very low. “The students of these classes were allowed to come once a week therefore they could not get facility of school transportation. This is the reason why students in very low numbers used to come to schools,” clarified Babu Thomas, secretary of Association of Unaided Private Schools. He said that now school transportation will begin from September 1 and that will increase the strength of students in classes.

Govt should give directions to parents on fees: Thomas

Secretary of Association of Unaided Private Schools, Babu Thomas said that the state government should issue some guidelines for the parents also. “Most of the parents are hesitant in paying fees because of the High Court order. State government should issue some guidelines instructing parents to pay fees in time and also to pay a penalty on late fees,” said Thomas.

Opening of schools ploy to charge full fees: Pandya

Secretary of Palak Mahasangh, Prabodh Pandya, said that the decision of opening of schools has been taken in haste and under pressure from private school operators. The High Court, in its ruling has said categorically that schools cannot charge fees for the facility they are not providing to the students, said Pandya. They want to open schools to show that they are giving all facilities to students, said Pandya.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 11:05 PM IST