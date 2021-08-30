Bhopal doctors stand divided on reopening of schools before vaccination of children

BHOPAL: Doctors fraternity is divided on suggestion of renowned cardiologist Dr Naresh Trehan regarding opening of schools for children before vaccinations. Madhya Pradesh government is opening the schools for children from September 1. Dr Trehan cautioned against the resumption of schools asking the government to wait for two to three months till the children get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

Dr Trehan further said, “I believe that we should be a lot more cautious. And the fact is that the vaccine is now around the corner because the drug controller just approved the Zydus vaccine. So even if people get one dose, we know that the protection goes up 30 per cent to 50 per cent. So, we should be patient for another two-three months till the vaccine arrives, children get vaccinated, and then they should be allowed to go to school but it seems we are in a rush right now to open schools.”

No rise in Covid cases when market reopened : The state government opened markets and observed the results which were highly positive as coronavirus cases did not see any rise. So now the government has decided to reopen schools on a trial basis. For the last two years, children are in house and so their overall development has been affected. Thus reopening of schools is a must now. If Covid-19 cases increase, the government has the option to withdraw its decision. Besides, the initiative has been taken at the Central government for vaccination of children so vaccines may be administered to children at the school level. Let us see how things shape up.” Dr Lokendra Dave, medical superintendent Hamidia Hospital

Dr AK Shrivastava, ex-medical superintendent ,Hamdia Hospital, said that So the government should not take any risk in this matter. “Government should not open the schools till the vaccination of children, as in schools, they freely mix up with friends and chances are always there for spread or infection. Teachers cannot monitor all children. In the market, children are regularly monitored by parents/guardians and they do not allow children to move here and there freely. So the government should not take any risk in this matter. Market should not be compared with schools as we have observed in classes in medical colleges, students mix up freely once physical classes start,” said Shrivastava.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021