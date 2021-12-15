Madhya Pradesh: True singers barely born at reality shows, says Hariharan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Playback singer Padma Shri Hariharan has said that the young winners of reality shows rarely become accomplished singers.

He further says that as such singers believe that they have already become great artists, they stop learning.

“In music, learning is a never-ending process. Awards, prizes and fame are fine. But my advice to the winners is that they should continue to learn, because only hard work pays dividends,” he says.

Hariharan made the statement at a press conference at the Karunadham Ashram in the city on Wednesday.

He says that reality shows throw up new stars every year. And many of them are talented. There are, however, not enough places in the industry for all of them. This is the reason why, only a few cut a corner for themselves.

Replicating old songs and singing new ones are two different things, says Hariharan, adding that a few gurus are ‘misleading’ the youngsters and children; such teachers should be avoided.

About remix songs, the Padma Shri winner singer says that there is nothing wrong with them. It should, however, be ensured that the remix versions should not deprived the old songs of their soul. “There are some historic songs including those sung by Lata ji and Asha ji. No one should try to touch such songs. The remixes of those songs would only give off racket,” he said.

When asked which young singers he likes to listen to, Hariharan mentioned the name of Shankar Mahadevan. About music bands, Hariharan said that it was an old format.

“But what is good about them is that they have creative élan and work that way. They are not purely commercial,” he said.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 04:58 PM IST