Madhya Pradesh: Truckers’ three-day strike against diesel price hike from Monday

Madhya Pradesh’s truck operators have announced to go on three-day strike from Monday to protest steep hike in diesel price. With trucks going off roads for three days, the government is likely to incur a revenue loss of Rs 400 crore rupees per day.
Besides, protesting the rising diesel prices, the truck operators are demanding closure of check posts on the borders, reduction in VAT on diesel, road/goods tax exemption. In wake of the pandemic, the truckers’ body has also demanded the government to bring all truck drivers under the Covid-19 insurance cover.
The truck operators have urged the government to roll back the hike effected on VAT and other taxes during the last one year. The insurance cover should be provided to the truck drivers considering them as Corona warriors as they are exposing themselves to health risk and operating during the pandemic, said the operators’ body. They have also raised objections to the ‘illegal collection’ being carried out at the MP check post.
Truck drivers, transporters, diesel-petrol tankers, bus and taxi associations and others have extended their support to the three-day strike.
MP petrol pump dealer’s association president Ajay Singh said, “We are supporting truck operators who are going on a three-day strike from Monday against increasing diesel prices. All trucks remain off roads from August 10-12. The truck operators have been continuing with their transportation work during Corona times and so all the other issues like insurance cover to drivers are genuine and should be considered.”
