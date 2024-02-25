Madhya Pradesh: Truck Runs Over Youth Sleeping On Footpath In Satna | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A truck ran over a youth, Jitendra Kumar Verma who was sleeping on the footpath near Mal Godam at the railway station under GRP police station. The GRP registered a case against the truck driver and began to search for him. According to reports, Jitendra, a resident of Purwa Kothi, left his home on Friday evening saying that he would go to Pune.

He was sleeping on the footpath, and the truck driver ran the vehicle over the youth. The GRP found the Aadhar card from one of the pockets of the trousers that the youth wore and informed his family members about the incident.

Biker Killed, Another Injured

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man was killed and another injured on the Satna-Rewa road on Saturday when an unidentified vehicle driver hit their two-wheeler, the police said. One of them died on the way to hospital. According to reports, 30-year-old Dhiru Patel together with his brother-in-law Vikas Patel went to the house of the in-laws of his elder brother Jeevanlal in Bathia.

Both were returning home, and when they reached Hanumanganj under Baghelan police station, a vehicle hit their two-wheeler from behind. Both were sent to the district hospital, but Dhiru died on the way. Vikas was referred to the district hospital.