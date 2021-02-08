Madhya Pradesh: Trident Group delegation meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, expresses desire to invest Rs 6500 cr

BHOPAL: A delegation of Trident Group led by chairman Rajendra Gupta met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and expressed desire to invest Rs 6500 crore in new areas which would generate direct employment for 15,000 people.
Welcoming the investment proposal, Chouhan assured full cooperation to the Group as per the provisions of the policy applicable for the promotion of industries.
The company is operating a spinning mill in Budhni and is keen on setting up an agro-based composite mill as per the new investment proposal.
The Chief Minister said that in the last one and half decade, due to new industrial investments, youths have found easier employment opportunities. Strong infrastructure has contributed to the development of industries, said Chouhan.
Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Sanjay Shukla were also present on the occasion.
The Group chairman, Gupta informed that the company is conducting skill development programmes and activities on the principle of Earn, Learn and Grow, which are benefitting the youths. The Group is also working for education, health, women empowerment and environmental protection, he added.
The Company plans to invest Rs 6500 crore in the next 2-3 years, and this would generate employment for about 15,000 people. Efforts will be made to set up agro-based industrial unit by motivating farmers towards sugarcane and cotton cultivation.
Besides Group Chairman Gupta, the delegation included Pooja Bahl, Arun Goyal and Amit Agrawal.