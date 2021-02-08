Madhya Pradesh: Trident Group delegation meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, expresses desire to invest Rs 6500 cr

BHOPAL: A delegation of Trident Group led by chairman Rajendra Gupta met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and expressed desire to invest Rs 6500 crore in new areas which would generate direct employment for 15,000 people.

Welcoming the investment proposal, Chouhan assured full cooperation to the Group as per the provisions of the policy applicable for the promotion of industries.

The company is operating a spinning mill in Budhni and is keen on setting up an agro-based composite mill as per the new investment proposal.

The Chief Minister said that in the last one and half decade, due to new industrial investments, youths have found easier employment opportunities. Strong infrastructure has contributed to the development of industries, said Chouhan.