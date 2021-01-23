BHOPAL: No NOC required for non polluting industries in Madhya Pradesh, move aimed at attracting investment

BHOPAL: To create a more industry-friendly environment and provide reprieve to industries hit by corona pandemic, state government has done away with no objection certificate (NOC) for non-polluting industries. It will help attract investments in the sector.
The state government granted reprieve following a circular issued by state department of commerce, industries and employment to this effect. Earlier, providing NOC was mandatory for all industries and was placed under Public Services Guarantee Act. Now, the Public Services Management Department has removed this rule for non-polluting industries.
This step of the government will provide relief to industries pertaining to IT sector, electronics, assembly of air coolers and conditioners, dry process, furniture, textiles, handicrafts etc. The industries that are exempted from obtaining NOC have to prove that their nature of work is environment-friendly.
A list of more than 500 types of industries has been released by the government that will not require NOC for establishing their units in Madhya Pradesh. Use of coal or generators sets for manufacturing, using dry process and release of liquid affluent from the plants have been set as basic criteria to place the units in non-pollutant category.
State government has taken steps to boost confidence in the industry sector to revive economy and attract investment in the state. There is large chunk of industries that fall in non-pollutant category but required NOC from MP Pollution Control Board.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)