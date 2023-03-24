 Madhya Pradesh: Tremor felt in Gwalior
Madhya Pradesh: Tremor felt in Gwalior

No loss of life or property reported

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 10:31 am on Friday in Gwalior region with epicentre depth of 10 kilometre.

Affected areas include Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur Kalan according to meteorological department. People are in panic in the entire area. They came out from their house.

Two days ago, when quake occurred in the NCR, people felt it in Gwalior as well, but then the epicentre was Afghanistan, but on Friday its epicentre was in Gwalior.

There was no loss of life or property in both the tremors. Senior meteorological department officer Ved Prakash Singh said, ‘No damage has been reported in Gwalior region as it is low intensity earthquake.’ Gwalior divisional commissioner Ashish Saxena informed Free Press that there was no loss of life or property in the division and nearby areas.

