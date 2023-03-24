Bhopal: HC rejects application for constitution of separate bench in OBC reservation

Representative Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court's principal bench in Jabalpur, rejected application for constitution of a separate bench for hearing OBC reservation, on Friday.

On behalf of OBC/SC/ST Ekta’s Manch Lokendra Gurjar, Advocate Uday Kumar had filed an application for the formation of a new bench, according to High Court advocates.

High Court Advocate Rameshwar Thakur said, “ On March 20, the case was reserved for order on the said application after a long debate by the division bench of Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Virender Singh. In the order delivered on March 24 it has been clarified that no personal allegations have been made against any judge of the batch in the said application, therefore the said cases are placed before the Chief Justice.”

The formation of a special bench cannot be recommended. The court has clarified in its order that this type of application has already been filed by the All India OBC Mahasabha, on which the High Court on October 25, 2021 rejected it with this remark that it will adversely affect the dignity of the judiciary, exactly the same situation exists in relation to this application, therefore the application filed by the petitioner demanding the formation of a separate batch should be rejected, Advocate Thakur added.