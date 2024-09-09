Madhya Pradesh Transco Strengthens Substation Security With CCTV Surveillance

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant step to enhance the security of its extra-high voltage substations, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has begun installing high-performance HD CCTV cameras across the state. This initiative, which is estimated to cost Rs 8.15 crore, is part of a broader effort to protect the power grid from theft and potential damage.

The first phase of the project includes installation of cameras at approximately 250 substations, with four of these located in Indore. The installation of these cameras is expected to save human labour in substation security and patrols, while also creating a double layer of protection.

This comes on the heels of MP Transco’s use of drones for monitoring extra-high tension lines, marking the company’s move towards tech-driven security solutions.

The decision to install cameras stems from a recent increase in theft of copper neutral strips from transformers—a critical component that, if removed, could lead to extensive damage and disruption of power supply. ‘Thieves are targeting these copper strips, which, while of little value to them, are essential for transformers,’ explained MP Transco managing director Sunil Tiwari.

‘The removal of these strips not only endangers the lives of the thieves but can also cause transformers to fail, potentially leaving electricity consumers without power for three to four months.’ Tiwari highlighted that if such theft leads to a transformer being damaged, it could cost the company between Rs 5 to 6 crore in losses, as transformers are built to order and take months to replace.

The newly-installed HD cameras will provide 360-degree coverage of substations, with live feeds accessible to substation in-charges via their mobile devices.

Furthermore, with the integration of an optical fibre network, MP Transco’s central control centre at Shakti Bhawan Headquarters in Jabalpur will be able to monitor all 416 power substations across the state in real-time. ‘With just one click, we can now monitor any substation from Jabalpur,’ Tiwari said, emphasising the enhanced oversight that the new system will provide.

MP Transco aims to protect its infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted power supply by preventing copper thefts that could otherwise result in significant financial and operational challenges.