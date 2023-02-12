Madhya Pradesh: Tourists enjoy adrenaline-rushing adventures at Gandhi Sagar Dam reservoir; see pics

Madhya Pradesh: Tourists enjoy adrenaline-rushing adventures at Gandhi Sagar Dam reservoir | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The picturesque reservoir and the breathtaking surroundings of the Gandhi Sagar Dam in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh have emerged as a major attraction for the adventure-loving tourists from all over the country.

A sprawling tent city has come up on the banks of the reservoir, around 322 km from Bhopal by road. The tourists can stay in the luxurious tents, fitted with all the amenities of modern living, and can enjoy fun-filled days with a range of adventure activities. Spread across 473 sq. ft, each tent includes a double bed, a spacious front porch, attached bathroom, cosy sitting area, air conditioner and tea/coffee maker.

Each tent includes a double bed, a spacious front porch, attached bathroom, cosy sitting area, air conditioner and tea/coffee maker. | FP Photo

The adventure activities on land, water and air will continue till July 30 while the tent city will be in place till April.

Tourists are enjoying air adventure activities including parasailing, paramotoring and hot air ballooning | FP Photo

Air activities give bird's eye view to visitors

Tourists are enjoying air adventure activities including parasailing, paramotoring and hot air ballooning. The paramotors can take the tourists to a height of around 300 feet, enabling them to enjoy an exhilarating bird’s eye view of the surroundings. The hot air balloon can take the adventure lovers to a height of around 150 feet and parasailers can soar in the sky up to a height of nearly 80 feet.

The tent city also offers a game zone in the Club House | FP Photo

Water sports for wave lovers

Then, there are speed boating, jet skiing and banana boat rides as part of water adventure activities. There is jungle safari, trekking, double cycling etc. for those disinclined to flying in the air or rushing through the water.

The tent city also offers a game zone in the Club House, in which the visitors can enjoy playing billiards, table tennis, carrom, chess and many other innovative indoor games. There is a Riverside Bar and Lounge, where the tourists can have their sundowners. The place offers sumptuous breakfasts, lunches and dinners.

Tourists as well as local people enjoyed live performances of The Ocean Band, Bandish Band, Kabir Cafe etc. | FP Photo

Gandhi Sagar Floating Festival

Besides, a five-day ‘Gandhi Sagar Floating Festival’, organised jointly by MP Tourism Development Corporation and Ahmedabad-based Lallooji and Sons, was inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Usha Thakur on February 1. Tourists as well as local people enjoyed live performances of The Ocean Band, Bandish Band, Kabir Cafe etc.

