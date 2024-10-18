Madhya Pradesh To Unveil Pharma Policy & Expand Petrochemical Investment Region, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh will prepare an attractive Pharma policy to attract investment in the pharma sector. The State is also preparing a state of the art ‘Petro Chemical Investment Region’. Work is being done to expand activities of pharma in Ratlam, Jhabua, Indore etc.

He was addressing the 13th Biennial International Expo and Conference “ India Chem 2024” in Mumbai on Friday. He emphasized that Madhya Pradesh is a future-ready state and efforts of state government in fields of chemicals and fertilizer are going to script history.

He informed that the state has 275 pharma units from where medicines are being exported to more than 160 countries and holds the fourth position in the country. Necessary basic infrastructure for petro chemical industry is ready. Plastic Park is being developed in Tamot of Raisen district and Bilova of Gwalior. A comprehensive Pharma Biotech Chemical Zone is taking shape in Ratlam. A branch of Central Petro Chemical Engineering and Processing Institute has been established.

Astha in Sehore is the central point of the country where all facilities including road, air connectivity and rail lines are available. On this occasion, Central Chemical and Fertiliser Minister JP Nadda, Union Minister of State for Health and family welfare Anupriya Patel, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi etc were present.