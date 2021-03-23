Madhya Pradesh Tipplers' Trauma: Dry Days, yes, but Dry Months!

BHOPAL: The tipplers in Bhopal were well aware of Dry Days. They knew that the suppliers of the liquid they love the most would remain shut when the nation celebrates its independence, its evolution as a Republic, the Mahatma's birthday and on a few other occasions. But they had no experience of Dry Weeks and Dry Months.

And that was precisely what they had to encounter during the lockdown. The liquor vends in the city downed their shutters on March 24 and did not reopen till June 9 - an almost 80-day Dry spell.

It was an apocalyptic, cataclysmic event for them – especially as it was a bolt from the blue. The Teacher's disappeared, the Johnnie Walker's evaporated into thin air, the Royals refused to Challenge and the Officers had no Choice.

In the initial days, those who had stocks of booze were greatly sought-after. But they were not exactly willing to part with their prized possessions. And all said and done, how long could have their hoards lasted?