Madhya Pradesh: Timely Action By Cops Stops Honour Killing In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man was abducted for honour killing, because he eloped with the woman of another caste. Nevertheless, the abductors left the youth at Kajoni Ghat area and ran away because of timely action by the police.

The abductors, however, beat up the youth. The police also rescued the woman and presented her before the Gwalior bench of the high court. The relatives of the woman filed an application in the high court for habeas corpus. The police registered named FIR against seven accused and eight unidentified accused and took them into custody.

The police also confiscated a vehicle used to abduct the youth. When the youth Girraj Jatav got out of the court along with some relatives, more than a dozen people caught hold of him and began to beat him up. Afterwards, they dragged the youth to a car and escaped.

The armed policemen outside the court tried to save him, but they could not succeed. On getting information, the Sabalgarh cops sought the help of Tentra and Rampur police stations. The police then raided the hideouts of the culprits on the grounds of information provided by the youth’s father.

It was because of the pressure by the police that the abductors left the youth and ran away. The incident occurred in Nithara village under Rampur police station in 2022 when a man GirrajJatav eloped with the wife his friend. The woman is the resident of Jaslawani village.

After the in-laws of the woman lodged a missing person report, the police began to search for both of them. A rape and abduction case was registered against Jatav.

After Jatav came out of jail, he contacted the woman and eloped with her again. The woman had live-in relationship with Jatav who came to the court in connection with an old case.

When the family members of he came to know about it, about two dozen people gathered outside the court and beat up Jatav. The woman was taken on judicial remand. The police swung into action after a video clip of the beating-up incident went viral on social media. Additional superintendent of police Raisingh Narwaria said a police team had raided the hideouts of the abductors and freed Jatav from their clutches.