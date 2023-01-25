Madhya Pradesh: Tigress found dead in Shahdol district

Representative Image |

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): An adult tigress was found dead in the Godawan forest range of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, an official said on Wednesday.

The carcass of the feline, aged 8 to 10 years, was spotted by a patrolling team after its members noticed foul smell in the area on Tuesday afternoon, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gaurav Choudhary.

The carcass appears to be two to three days old, but it doesn't seem to be a case of poaching as body parts of the tigress were found intact, he said.

The forest official said the spot where the carcass was found is located close to the Sanjay Gandhi Reserve and Bandhavgarh National Park. In addition, there is movement of tigers in the district from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, he added.

Cause of death being investigated

He said the cause of the wild animal's death was being investigated.

According to the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country. Madhya Pradesh has half a dozen tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

