Madhya Pradesh: Three-storey house of history-sheeter razed in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The district administration razed house of a criminal on Sunday. The accused, Faizaan Bheda, is facing 28 serious charges — including murder, attempt to murder and rape — in various districts of the state. The action comes a day after the administration razed a house in the Laxmi Talkies area on Saturday.

Teams of police personnel from different police stations, along with teams of the civic body, reached the spot in the morning. The action continued for more than four hours and the three-floor building was razed to the ground. The accused, Bheda aka Yaseen, was booked for attempt to murder at the tender age of 15. However, upon being released, he was booked for murder again at the age of 16. The accused took the plunge into the dark world of crime and kept on committing thefts, loot and robberies.

Feared criminal

The residents of the Futa Makabara area, at Ekta Nagar, feared him. He had even assaulted a man suspecting him to be a police informer. The incidents of crime added to his fearsome stature in the area. The residents feared giving testimony against the goon in court. He was earlier externed from the district twice and the police had even slapped the NSA on him.

His Rs1-crore bungalow was razed to the ground with JCB machines operated by the team of the anti-encroachment cell of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). The 600-square-foot house was built illegally on encroached land. SHO, Hanumanganj, Mahendra Singh Thakur said the family of the accused was served an evacuation notice by the district administration before the action began.