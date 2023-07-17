Madhya Pradesh: Three Presentations Mark Second Evening Of Shravan Mahotsav

Madhumita Bhattacharya (L), Mahesh Malik (M) and Jiya Jariwala (R) present classical song, violin and Bharatnatyam respectively | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The grand event of 18th Akhil Bhartiya Shravan Mahotsav, Shiva Sambhavamĺ is being organised by Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee. On theásecond evening of the event, three presentations were held.

Firstly, classical singingáwas presented by Dr Madhumita Bhattacharya.á Her classical rendition began with Raag Bhinsanraj delayed Khayal ĹArj Sun Lije Gajananĺ in one taal, Drut Khayal in Raag Bhinsanraj in three taals followed by ĹMangal Keeje Gajrajĺ in Raag Shankara Drut Khayal Damru Dum-Dum Bajeĺ was presented.

She rendered her pashayat kajri by singing Kahe Karlu Guman Gori Sawan Meinĺ. The presentation ended with Shiva Bhajan Shiva-Shiva ke man sharan hoĺ. She was accompanied by Gyanswaroop Mukherjee on tabla, Dr Pankaj Sharma on harmonium and Shivika Upadhyay on Manjira.

The second presentation was violin rendition by Mahesh Malik of Bhopal. He was accompanied on tabla by Ramendra Solanki and on violin by Amit Malik. Bharatnatyam performance by Jiya Jariwala from Surat was the last presentation. Jariwala began with Ganesh Vandana.

It was followed by Navarasa, Natanam-Adinar and 12 karnas (postures) of Lord Shiva on Dwadash Jyotirling. At the end of the presentation, description and presentation of Jai Kanha Kala Natwar Nandlalĺ was done.

Second Sawari Today

Among 12 Jyotirlings, Lord Mahakaleshwar is the only south-facing Jyotirling. Like every year on secondáMonday of the month of Shravan, on July 17 the second sawari of Lord Mahakal will be taken out.

In the palanquin, the Lord will be sitting in the form of Shri Chandramauleshwar and on the elephant in the form of Shri Manmahesh and will go on a city tour to know the condition of his subjects. The sawari will begin at 4 pm.

