Indore: Husband Catches Wife With Lover, Ends Life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who caught his wife red-handed with her paramour around a fortnight back jumped from the fourth-floor terrace of a building in Rajendra Nagar police station area, on Saturday.

Police said the deceased is Navin Kharate (35), a painter.

Police said that according to the victim’s relatives, Navin had caught his wife with her lover around a fortnight back when he came home unannounced in the evening. The two argued over the matter and his wife left him and started staying at another place.

The relatives told police that Navin used to suspect that his wife was having an extra-marital affair, and the couple often fought over this issue.

After the incident, instead of being repentant, the wife’s lover, accompanied by six to seven people, brazenly told Navin that he would continue to see his wife and threatened to kill him if he interfered. Navin was depressed after receiving the threats, and was the main reason behind his suicide, police said.

Rajendra Nagar police said that a case of abetment to suicide, along with other IPC sections, has been registered against the wife’s lover, who is on the run.

