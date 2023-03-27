Madhya Pradesh: Three goons planning to loot fall into police dragnet in Gwalior

representative pic

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Old Cantonment Police in the city claimed to have arrested three members of a gang planning to commit loot in the area, official sources said on Monday.

The police said the criminals belonged to Bhind district and used a numberless motorcycle to reach the spot.

As soon as the criminals saw the police team, they began to run away, but the police caught hold of them.

The cops confiscated a country-made gun and some live cartridges. The trio was standing near Nirawali tri-section.

When a pedestrian saw them standing in a suspicious manner with a country-made gun, he informed the police.

No sooner had the criminals seen the police than they started running away.Hut the police already encircled criminals and arrested them.

The criminals identified themselves as Rambihari Kush, Deepak Kush and Promod Kush. A country-made gun and some live cartridges were confiscated from their possession.

The police also came to know that the criminals also had a three-wheeler which the cops could not seize.

The looters have adopted a new method. They are making the pedestrians and bikers their victims, because they know there are CCTV cameras in the main city.

The goons also know that there are no CCTV cameras from Nirawali to the toll plaza area, so they were planning to target people there.

Town inspector of Old Cantonment Asif Baig said the police had arrested three criminals planning to commit loot.