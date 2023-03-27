 WATCH high voltage drama: Gwalior girl dances on a moving car, creates ruckus at traffic signal
This drama of the girl continued for about half an hour.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a high voltage drama, a Gwalior girl created ruckus at city's Phoolbagh signal as she danced on a moving car, disrupting traffic.

The girl, who seemed to be drunk, first stopped a commuter's scooter and forcefully sat on it and started riding. She, then, climbed on the bonnet of a moving car o dance on it. And all this was happening at Gwalior's busiest intersection.!

Large group of people gathered as her drama continued for half an hour. Police rushed to the spot and took and brought the situation under control.

