Madhya Pradesh: Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar visits Ladli Behena Yojana registration centres in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar took stock of the centres to ensure registration of applicants under Ladli Behna Yojana on Saturday. During the inspection, he also interacted with all the women who had turned up at the centre to register themselves for the scheme and congratulated them.

Tomar inspected the centres set up in ward number 17, ward number 16, ward number 12, warn number 36, ward number 33 and ward number 5 on Saturday. While interacting with the beneficiaries, he gave them a toll-free number (0755-4344200) to register complaints pertaining to their applications for the scheme.

While inspecting the centres, Tomar said that the forms for the scheme would be accepted till April 30, 2023. He directed incharge and officials at the centre to provide necessary arrangements for women at the centre such as drinking water.

He further said that registration centres for Ladli Behna Yojana have been set up in every ward so that beneficiaries need not travel a long distance for registering themselves.