Madhya Pradesh: Three farmers die after inhaling poisonous gas in well

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three farmers died after inhaling poisonous gas inside a well in a Bhind village on Friday, the police said.

The incident occurred in Para village under Ater police station. Three persons Haneef Khan, Bhure Khan and Basharat Khan, were relatives.

They had entered a dried well to bring out a submersible pump, from there.

Another person who had entered the well to save them also fell unconscious, the police said.

Police said the well is situated in the village and Haneef Khan had entered got into it with the help of a rope.

As he was unconscious inside the well his relative Bhure Khan also entered there to save him. He, too, did not come out.

Basharat Khan, then, entered the well and fell unconscious inside the well.

Another person Shafique Khan also entered. The police brought all of them out of the well. Three died. Shafique is in hospital.