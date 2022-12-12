Madhya Pradesh: Three elephants search for tiger in Seoni district

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The forest department officials in Seoni district have brought three elephants to search for the tiger, which had killed a villager and injured two others on Saturday evening.

The three elephants have been brought from Pench Tiger Reserve, Chief Conservator of Forest SS Uddey said. Till the filing of the story, search for tiger was underway in jungles of Godegaon.

The situation in Godegaon village was back to normal on Monday. When forest officials went to Godegaon village in the aftermath of attack by tiger on Sunday morning, angry villagers attacked the forest team and damaged three vehicles.

Two other vehicles were overturned by the furious mob. Police had to sweat hard to control irate villagers. The villagers were angry after tiger killed a man and delay in response from forest team in reaching the village. They also demanded fencing in jungles so that wild animals do not enter adjoining villages and farms. Villagers say that wild animals were often seen around the villages.