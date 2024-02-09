Madhya Pradesh: Three Doctors Found Absent From Duty To Get Show-Cause Notices In Bhind | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava found three doctors absent from duty in the district hospital during an inspection on Thursday. Shrivastava directed the civil surgeon Dr Anil Goyal to issue a show-cause to dentist Dr Vishal for not doing the X-ray. He told Dr Goyal to issue show-cause notices to three doctors who absented themselves from duty. He said private ambulances found on the premises of the hospital would be confiscated.

He also checked the quality of food given to the patients who complained that they were not getting food according to the menu prescribed by the government. Shrivastava directed Dr Goyal to impose a penalty on the food supply contractor.

He got angry with those who did not vacate the houses on the hospital premises after their retirement. Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava inspected the district hospital on Wednesday. The hospital management provided food to the patients. But a contractor from Kolkata, Rupa Enterprises, has been assigned the job. Because the quality of food is not up to the mark, many patients refuse it.

Madhya Pradesh: Mason Dies After Balcony Caves In

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A mason died after the balcony of a dilapidated building caved in near the old power house under the city Kotwali police station on Thursday. The police said Jitendra who was living near Purswani garage was asked to re-construct the balcony for which Ganga Prasad, his son Rakesh Choudhary and other masons were working.

When Ganga Prasad was putting ten-foot-high scaffolding, the dilapidated balcony caved in and the mason sustained severe injuries. Ganga Prasad was sent to a hospital where he died. The police sent his body for a post mortem. Five such incidents, in which four persons were killed, were reported from different parts in the district during the past six months. An elderly woman and her minor granddaughter were recently killed after the balcony of a house caved in.