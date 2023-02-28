Madhya Pradesh: Three cops sustain injuries as criminal’s kin throw stones in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of a criminal pelted the police with stones on Monday night when they went to arrest the history-sheeter from his house on Satai Road in Civil Lines. Three policemen were injured in the incident, official sources said on Tuesday.

A head constable who sustained severe injuries was referred to Gwalior Medical College.

According to reports, Deepu aka Deepak Jatav is a criminal against whom ten cases have been registered.

There was an arrest warrant against him and a police team went to his house to arrest him.

When the police were taking him out of his house, his kin began to throw stones at the policemen.

Three cops Buddh Singh, Ravendra Mishra and Pradeep were injured in the incident.

Head constable Buddh Singh sustained injuries in the head and chest. He was rushed to a primary health centre from where he was referred to Gwalior.

The police registered cases against six persons including Jatav and arrested all the culprits.

Additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh said ten cases had been registered against Jatav. When the police went to his house to arrest him, his family members pelted the policemen with stones, he said, adding that head constable sustained severe injuries, and he was sent to Gwalior. Two other policemen were injured in the incident, he said.