Madhya Pradesh: NIA court convicts 8 accused in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast case

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A NIA court in Lucknow has found all the eight accused guilty in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast case. The quantum of punishment for the convicts will be pronounced by the court today.

The 2017 Bhopal - Ujjain Passenger train bombing was a terrorist attack that occurred on March 7, 2017. The passanger train which runs between Bhopal Junction railway station of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh and Ujjain Junction railway station was attacked.

The attack is stated to be the first-ever strike in India by the Islamic State.

These are the 8 accused

The accused were facing trial for waging war against the country, raising funds, explosives and arms for terrorist activities. Special Judge Vivekananda Sharan Pandey convicted all the eight accused. The names of the culprits are Mohammad Faisal, Gaus Mohammad, Azhar, Atif, Muzaffar Danish, Mir Hussain, Asif Iqbal, Atif Irani.