Madhya Pradesh: Three cops probing cheating case arrested for extortion

A bizarre case involving the Madhya Pradesh police has recently come to light. Three state policemen who went to Noida in Uttar Pradesh to apprehend some persons accused in a case of alleged fraud and cheating, found themselves being arrested for extorting money from the accused.

The three police officials were arrested from Noida. The Madhya Pradesh police department has suspended all of them.

The case was reported from Jabalpur where Sub-Inspectors Pankaj Singh and Rashid Khan, posted in the Cyber Cell, along with Constable Asif Khan, went to Noida to arrest the accused persons in an alleged case of fraud and forgery. These policemen are now accused of extorting more than Rs 28 lakh from the accused fraudsters in Noida.