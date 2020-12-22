Madhya Pradesh: Three cops probing cheating case arrested for extortion

A bizarre case involving the Madhya Pradesh police has recently come to light. Three state policemen who went to Noida in Uttar Pradesh to apprehend some persons accused in a case of alleged fraud and cheating, found themselves being arrested for extorting money from the accused.
The three police officials were arrested from Noida. The Madhya Pradesh police department has suspended all of them.
The case was reported from Jabalpur where Sub-Inspectors Pankaj Singh and Rashid Khan, posted in the Cyber Cell, along with Constable Asif Khan, went to Noida to arrest the accused persons in an alleged case of fraud and forgery. These policemen are now accused of extorting more than Rs 28 lakh from the accused fraudsters in Noida.
When confronted, the fraudsters overpowered the police officers and fled with their revolvers. As the matter gained traction, the Noida police swung into action.
Sources say that on the basis of information provided by these three policemen a search was launched for the accused who had robbed them of their revolvers. During the investigation it was revealed that these police personnel had extorted money from the fraudsters. As a result, the Noida police arrested the three policemen and also managed to nab the accused identified as Suraj Bhan Yadav and Shashikant Yadav.
According to information from police sources, the role of Superintendent of Police of Jabalpur Cyber Cell Ankit Shukla is also considered to be suspect. This is the reason why the state government has transferred Shukla and posted him as the Assistant Inspector General of Police at the police headquarters.