Madhya Pradesh: Three arrested with counterfeit notes worth Rs 1.05 lakh

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were arrested for allegedly possessing counterfeit currency notes amounting to Rs 1.05 lakh, on Thursday afternoon.

They were trying to use a note in Bhopal and a shopkeeper identified that it was fake, said the police.

A team of crime branch held them with the notes in denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 100, near Atithi dhaba at Khajuri. The accused, engaged in photocopy business, would produce such notes using color printers in their native district, Shajapur. They used the fake notes in markets and fuel stations.

The accused had circulated notes amounting to Rs 20,000 in Kaka Pipal area of the Shahjapur district and they had come to Bhopal for the first time, and were arrested.

The crime branch officials said the accused Hariom Mewada, Elam Mewada and Arvind Mewada, who had reached Bhopal on Wednesday.

Police received information about the accused as they tried to use one note at a shop. The shopkeeper informed police about them carrying counterfeit notes in a bag.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Crime branch Gopal Dhakad said the accused had circulated these notes in Kaka Pilal where they never got identified.

However, a shopkeeper in Bhopal identified the counterfeit currency and informed police and they were arrested, he said.The officer said accused are being quizzed as if they had circulated any note earlier in Bhopal also.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:15 PM IST