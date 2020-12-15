Madhya Pradesh: Tell Pragya Thakur not to teach us who is Shudra and who is terrorist, Manjhi to Nadda

BHOPAL: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur’s statement has kicked up a storm once again. BJP’s ally Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has asked the BJP national president JP Nadda to counsel Pragya Thakur. Former CM of Bihar, Manjhi, has said, “Thakur shouldn’t tell us who’s a Shudra or who is a terrorist.”

Manjhi tweeted asking BJP chief Nadda to counsel his MP properly and tell her not to insult the SC/ST community. “Pragya Thakur shouldn’t tell us who’s a Shudra or who is terrorist,” tweeted Manjhi.

Pragya Thakur had recently said that no other class in the caste system has a problem with being addressed by their caste; “Kshatriyas don’t mind being called Kshatriya…..but Shudras feel bad being addressed as Shudra,” she had said.

Her statement had earned the ire of the Congress, as well. BJP leaders have maintained calculated silence on this issue.